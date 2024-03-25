Looking At Intuit's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for Intuit INTU summing a total amount of $1,132,096.

At the same time, our algo caught 9 for a total amount of 1,125,462.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $900.0 for Intuit, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuit stands at 196.33, with a total volume reaching 1,775.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuit, situated within the strike price corridor from $600.0 to $900.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $610.00 $227.2K 57 122 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $600.00 $201.1K 1.0K 328 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $600.00 $185.1K 1.0K 450 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $600.00 $164.7K 1.0K 106 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $600.00 $123.5K 1.0K 450

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.

Present Market Standing of Intuit

With a volume of 966,212, the price of INTU is down -0.72% at $639.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.