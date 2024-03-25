Behind the Scenes of NextEra Energy's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NextEra Energy. Our analysis of options history for NextEra Energy NEE revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $151,482, and 8 were calls, valued at $2,074,520.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 976.64 with a total volume of 6,415.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $576.0K 286 2.0K NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $576.0K 286 2.0K NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $576.0K 286 1.0K NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $62.00 $197.8K 8 706 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $60.00 $45.9K 3.5K 178

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 30 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

NextEra Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 11,053,008, the NEE's price is up by 1.41%, now at $62.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.33333333333333.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $77.

An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $67.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NextEra Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.