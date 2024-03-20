Smart Money Is Betting Big In DIS Options

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $795,117, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,124,642.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $125.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 4942.43, with a total volume reaching 15,817.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/22/24 $109.00 $143.8K 557 220 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/26/24 $115.00 $134.3K 37 72 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $114.1K 7.0K 61 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $108.9K 7.0K 123 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $80.00 $95.0K 1.1K 31

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walt Disney

Trading volume stands at 7,510,125, with DIS's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $114.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $135.

An analyst from Tigress Financial has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $136.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.