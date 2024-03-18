MercadoLibre Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre MELI revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 100% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $166,053, and 6 were calls, valued at $242,618.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $900.0 to $1800.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale activity within a strike price range from $900.0 to $1800.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1000.00 $68.6K 11 0 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $900.00 $63.6K 1 0 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $1640.00 $51.6K 20 0 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1240.00 $48.3K 0 10 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1400.00 $38.2K 40 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MercadoLibre, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of MercadoLibre

With a trading volume of 26,813, the price of MELI is up by 0.83%, reaching $1512.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2030.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2150.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2000.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $2000.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $2000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.