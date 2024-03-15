This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $676,197 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $816,043.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $60.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $376.7K 1.6K 277 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $50.00 $213.6K 1.5K 491 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $47.00 $189.4K 17.5K 248 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $50.00 $110.3K 1.5K 1.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $50.00 $107.6K 1.5K 981

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Intel's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 12,435,535, the price of INTC is down by -0.23%, reaching $42.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Intel

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $38.25.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $50.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $40.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $17.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.