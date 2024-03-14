ASML Holding Unusual Options Activity For March 14

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding ASML revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 73% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $366,632, and 13 were calls, valued at $747,461.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $600.0 to $1320.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ASML Holding's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ASML Holding's significant trades, within a strike price range of $600.0 to $1320.0, over the past month.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1070.00 $161.3K 0 10 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $880.00 $113.8K 25 4 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $1000.00 $109.2K 2.7K 902 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1220.00 $103.2K 5 0 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1120.00 $62.1K 6 22

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ASML Holding

Trading volume stands at 212,655, with ASML's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $967.51.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

