Behind the Scenes of JPMorgan Chase's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on JPMorgan Chase JPM, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in JPM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for JPMorgan Chase. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,560, and 7 calls, totaling $263,063.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $200.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/12/24 $190.00 $55.4K 321 18 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $190.00 $45.9K 6.4K 340 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $40.5K 238 105 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $195.00 $38.9K 24 23 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $200.00 $36.0K 15.3K 237

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,029,277, with JPM's price up by 0.27%, positioned at $190.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $210.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.