A Closer Look at ServiceNow's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow NOW revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,279,966, and 15 were calls, valued at $941,632.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $530.0 to $820.0 for ServiceNow over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 316.14, with a total volume reaching 2,251.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $530.0 to $820.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $640.00 $196.0K 312 0 NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $590.00 $163.9K 7 41 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $650.00 $137.6K 965 168 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $650.00 $128.4K 965 115 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/08/24 $770.00 $123.3K 526 245

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

In light of the recent options history for ServiceNow, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow

With a trading volume of 473,819, the price of NOW is up by 0.25%, reaching $770.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ServiceNow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.