9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CDMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $7.50 $50.3K 1.5K 1.8K AMLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $3.00 $77.9K 0 1.7K AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $280.00 $45.0K 373 459 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $490.00 $49.8K 935 355 NTRA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $85.00 $29.2K 501 250 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $25.00 $40.7K 3.1K 244 TDOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $30.00 $38.0K 8.6K 202 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $640.00 $35.6K 609 22 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.00 $29.0K 195 3

• For CDMO CDMO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1440 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMLX AMLX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 981 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN AMGN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $1427.0 per contract. There were 935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTRA NTRA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 3103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC TDOC, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 679 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 8624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY LLY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $17830.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX VKTX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 315 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $5800.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

