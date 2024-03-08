Smart Money Is Betting Big In ASML Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $280,385 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $415,819.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $1080.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $700.0 to $1080.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $850.00 $173.3K 4 7 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1040.00 $80.0K 43 8 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $990.00 $79.9K 105 6 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1020.00 $75.5K 29 10 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $950.00 $60.1K 5 13

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 73,428, with ASML's price down by -1.05%, positioned at $1036.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.