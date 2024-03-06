What the Options Market Tells Us About Micron Technology

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology MU we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $212,154 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $3,858,151.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $150.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Micron Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Micron Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $60.00 $362.0K 277 1 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $65.00 $324.0K 2.6K 200 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $65.00 $322.0K 2.6K 100 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $65.00 $302.8K 619 98 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $82.50 $279.0K 5.5K 288

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Micron Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Micron Technology's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 8,323,510, the MU's price is up by 0.7%, now at $95.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $105.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.