Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cleanspark

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark CLSK we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $466,281 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,441,198.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $30.0 for Cleanspark over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.50 $264.0K 8.3K 7 CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/08/24 $20.00 $259.2K 6.9K 6.0K CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $16.00 $240.6K 5.5K 2.2K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $15.00 $149.7K 4.7K 3 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/08/24 $20.00 $67.3K 6.9K 1.2K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark

With a trading volume of 25,114,736, the price of CLSK is up by 6.86%, reaching $19.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $27.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

