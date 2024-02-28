A Closer Look at Petrobras Brasileiro's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Petrobras Brasileiro. Our analysis of options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $2,163,101, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,534,003.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $19.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Petrobras Brasileiro's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Petrobras Brasileiro's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $19.0 in the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/08/24 $18.50 $525.0K 36.2K 1 PBR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.00 $287.0K 12.2K 5.0K PBR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.00 $287.0K 12.2K 2.0K PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.00 $248.3K 1.8K 1.8K PBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.00 $234.3K 477 2.9K

About Petrobras Brasileiro

Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production for oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2022 was 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (80% oil production), and reserves stood at 10.5 billion boe (85% oil). At year-end 2022, Petrobras operated 11 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 1.9 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil.

Petrobras Brasileiro's Current Market Status

With a volume of 32,629,441, the price of PBR is down 0.0% at $17.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Petrobras Brasileiro with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.