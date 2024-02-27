Costco Wholesale Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale COST revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $528,398, and 2 were calls, valued at $141,330.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $525.0 to $840.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $525.0 to $840.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $690.00 $173.0K 94 200 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $760.00 $114.1K 284 1 COST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $685.00 $113.5K 293 100 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $840.00 $97.5K 20 10 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $745.00 $59.5K 115 44

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates nearly 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the U.K.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale

Trading volume stands at 435,829, with COST's price up by 0.25%, positioned at $747.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $736.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $675.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $749.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $750.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $750.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $760.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.