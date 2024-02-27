This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $430,766 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $610,106.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $40.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pfizer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pfizer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $27.50 $93.1K 3.3K 233 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $80.3K 36.0K 842 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $72.9K 36.0K 1.6K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $27.50 $70.5K 28.1K 304 PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $65.8K 20.3K 551

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pfizer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Pfizer's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 12,742,987, the PFE's price is down by -0.33%, now at $27.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.5.

An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $36.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.