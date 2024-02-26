Looking At Arista Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks ANET revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $159,527, and 18 were calls, valued at $850,651.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $190.0 to $360.0 for Arista Networks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $220.00 $168.3K 557 45 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $270.00 $87.7K 758 89 ANET PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $270.00 $69.3K 706 164 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $300.00 $64.9K 172 45 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $280.00 $57.0K 641 58

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks Inc is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arista Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Arista Networks

Trading volume stands at 1,830,764, with ANET's price up by 0.86%, positioned at $269.97.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $320.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $313.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $325.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $310.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $330.

An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $325.

