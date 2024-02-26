Smart Money Is Betting Big In SLB Options

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Schlumberger SLB, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SLB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Schlumberger. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 70% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,522, and 9 calls, totaling $335,564.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $50.0 for Schlumberger during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Schlumberger's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Schlumberger's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Schlumberger 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $62.7K 1.1K 100 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $40.00 $54.0K 311 245 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $40.00 $43.2K 311 143 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $50.00 $37.5K 2.7K 158 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $40.00 $32.5K 311 60

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

Schlumberger's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,435,346, the SLB's price is down by -0.14%, now at $48.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 53 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Schlumberger

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $71.5.

An analyst from Susquehanna downgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $77.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $66.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

