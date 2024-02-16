Visa's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa V revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 80% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $209,395, and 15 were calls, valued at $636,602.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $370.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 1180.53 with a total volume of 3,009.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $270.00 $79.1K 2.2K 90 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $175.00 $64.1K 45 6 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $280.00 $55.6K 3.1K 764 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $275.00 $51.5K 3.7K 172 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $120.00 $49.4K 8 3

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Present Market Standing of Visa

With a trading volume of 3,248,745, the price of V is down by -0.12%, reaching $280.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 67 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Visa

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $296.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $280.

An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $311.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $265.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $309.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $315.

