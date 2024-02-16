10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $200.00 $32.5K 66.1K 239.8K BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $70.00 $27.2K 33.0K 3.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/16/24 $160.00 $46.3K 36.0K 1.2K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $604.9K 9.4K 1.1K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $118.00 $39.3K 1.6K 1.1K PLNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $75.00 $43.4K 308 549 TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $95.00 $33.9K 439 346 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $27.9K 3.9K 274 QS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.00 $30.5K 6.8K 102 HLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $170.00 $68.2K 136 87

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 233 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 66129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 33069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 36003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 336 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 406 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $604.9K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 9487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLNT PLNT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 543 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX TJX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Loading... Loading...

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 336 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $399.0 per contract. There were 3966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 336 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 6868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT HLT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.2K, with a price of $2730.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.