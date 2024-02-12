This Is What Whales Are Betting On Starbucks

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks SBUX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $46,750, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,032,667.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $115.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 2710.0 with a total volume of 2,832.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $418.3K 1.2K 521 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $278.6K 1.2K 220 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $128.3K 1.2K 523 SBUX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $100.00 $62.9K 1.2K 649 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $47.6K 1.2K 649

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Starbucks

With a volume of 1,863,388, the price of SBUX is down -0.67% at $96.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.