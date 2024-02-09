Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMD Options

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $148,600, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,067,166.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $180.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Advanced Micro Devices's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Advanced Micro Devices's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $175.00 $88.5K 14.3K 8.0K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $177.50 $53.4K 6.9K 154 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/09/24 $170.00 $53.0K 16.3K 13.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/09/24 $170.00 $51.0K 16.3K 22.8K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $175.00 $50.0K 14.3K 4.9K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 7,811,791, the price of AMD is up by 0.97%, reaching $171.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.