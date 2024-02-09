Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Coinbase Glb

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Glb.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Glb COIN we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $116,585 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $2,095,343.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $370.0 for Coinbase Glb over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Glb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Glb's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $150.00 $926.8K 5.7K 1.2K COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/09/24 $135.00 $224.7K 14.2K 1.0K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $320.00 $174.5K 79 1 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/09/24 $134.00 $84.4K 11.2K 50 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/09/24 $145.00 $53.2K 1.2K 4.0K

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

In light of the recent options history for Coinbase Glb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Coinbase Glb

With a trading volume of 5,088,795, the price of COIN is up by 7.16%, reaching $142.04.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Glb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $126.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Coinbase Glb, targeting a price of $151.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $180.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Coinbase Glb, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

In a positive move, an analyst from Oppenheimer has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $160.

An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coinbase Glb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.