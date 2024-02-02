A Closer Look at ARM Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings ARM revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $134,375, and 7 were calls, valued at $2,648,365.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $73.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $73.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $2.3M 24.4K 2 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $70.00 $103.6K 2.4K 10 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $72.50 $67.0K 1.9K 0 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $65.00 $51.9K 6.9K 50 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $47.0K 24.4K 1.0K

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 717,679, the ARM's price is up by 0.78%, now at $71.07.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ARM Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.0.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.