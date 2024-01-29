Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IBM

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $275,259 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $804,725.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $210.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IBM stands at 1871.4, with a total volume reaching 19,126.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IBM, situated within the strike price corridor from $165.0 to $210.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IBM 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $190.00 $382.8K 592 1.5K IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $210.00 $77.1K 127 36 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $74.0K 765 98 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $195.00 $69.6K 24 43 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $65.7K 2.4K 48

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients—which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,600,067, with IBM's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $187.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 79 days.

Expert Opinions on IBM

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $190.6.

In a positive move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $200.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $200.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for IBM, targeting a price of $190.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for IBM, targeting a price of $183.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IBM options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.