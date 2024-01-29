Celsius Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings CELH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $95,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $373,596.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $80.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $171.7K 1.5K 390 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $50.00 $95.0K 876 102 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $50.00 $45.6K 149 40 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $51.67 $37.1K 202 30 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $55.00 $33.0K 3.1K 73

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 94% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia) and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius focuses its time on branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,369,306, the price of CELH is down -0.38% at $52.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Expert Opinions on Celsius Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $70.0.

An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $75.

An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.