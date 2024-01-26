Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Upstart Hldgs

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $333,450 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $285,288.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $25.00 $215.0K 7 724 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $125.0K 164 100 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $30.00 $58.2K 2.0K 282 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $40.00 $42.5K 875 0 UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/02/24 $35.00 $35.8K 1.6K 978

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company comprised of fees paid by banks.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs

Currently trading with a volume of 4,601,949, the UPST's price is up by 1.41%, now at $33.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Underperform rating on Upstart Hldgs with a target price of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.