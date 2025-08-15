Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.30 11.31 13.84 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 56.44 33.64 12.23 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 107.03 16.15 14.76 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 99.74 16.03 13.85 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 30.78 28.73 9.44 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 32.82 8.21 4.65 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 76.11 4.33 65.55 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 232.79 7.65 8.51 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 102.43 22.35 7.88 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.76 2.67 5.25 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.73 9.17 7.48 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 184.50 3.03 4.11 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.73 11.37 1.23 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 82.82 13.61 12.91 7.86% $0.82 $1.58 65.14%

Through a detailed examination of Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.3 is lower than the industry average by 0.46x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.31 , which is 0.83x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.84 , which is 1.07x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 0.33% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 54.18x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 33.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly below the industry average of 65.14%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate strong profitability and operational efficiency, while the low revenue growth suggests slower expansion compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.