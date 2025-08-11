Inquiry Into Microsoft's Competitor Dynamics In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.27 11.30 13.83 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 57.62 34.34 12.49 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 109.75 16.56 15.14 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 96.01 15.43 13.34 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 29.64 27.67 9.09 21.88% $0.56 $1.25 5.86% Gen Digital Inc 31.72 7.93 4.49 5.83% $0.53 $0.81 24.46% Monday.Com Ltd 248.04 11.58 12.60 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 102.53 22.37 7.89 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.77 2.67 5.25 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.59 9.12 7.44 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% Teradata Corp 18.17 11.02 1.19 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Progress Software Corp 33.78 4.18 2.25 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% N-able Inc 748 1.73 2.93 -0.51% $0.02 $0.1 9.88% A10 Networks Inc 25.23 6.16 4.70 5.27% $0.02 $0.05 15.45% Average 119.45 13.14 7.6 6.78% $0.72 $1.45 16.08%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

At 38.27 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.32x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.3 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.86x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.83 , which is 1.82x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.41% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 61.71x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 36.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.1%, which surpasses the industry average of 16.08%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins outperform industry standards, reflecting strong financial performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate indicates a positive outlook for the company's future earnings potential.

