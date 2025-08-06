In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.79 45.75 7.50 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.12 5.36 1.67 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Western Digital Corp 17.03 4.98 2.86 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 19.11 1.09 0.84 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% NetApp Inc 17.99 19.63 3.24 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 147.29 14.70 5.91 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 13.69 0.94 0.57 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 19.35 2.39 0.79 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 37.94 7.01 2.27 4.66% $0.25 $0.76 9.8%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 30.79 is lower than the industry average by 0.81x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 45.75 relative to the industry average by 6.53x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.5 , which is 3.3x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 30.68% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 124.12x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is significantly below the industry average of 9.8%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, but may be facing challenges in revenue expansion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.