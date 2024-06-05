Positive Signal: Kirsten Green Shows Faith, Buying $164K In Nordstrom Stock

Loading... Loading...

A notable insider purchase on June 4, was reported by Kirsten Green, Director at Nordstrom JWN, based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Green's recent purchase of 7,170 shares of Nordstrom, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $164,981.

In the Wednesday's morning session, Nordstrom's shares are currently trading at $22.32, experiencing a up of 0.13%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates about 93 department stores and more than 260 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites, two clearance stores, and seven Local locations. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (27% of 2023 sales), shoes (26% of 2023 sales), men's apparel (15% of 2023 sales), and beauty (13% of 2023 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the eponymous family.

Nordstrom: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Nordstrom faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.55% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 33.94% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nordstrom's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.24.

Debt Management: Nordstrom's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.07, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 12.05 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.25 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 5.72, Nordstrom's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Nordstrom's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.