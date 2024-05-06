$1000 Invested In Ryder System 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Ryder System R has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.86%. Currently, Ryder System has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In R: If an investor had bought $1000 of R stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,049.73 today based on a price of $124.66 for R at the time of writing.

Ryder System's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.