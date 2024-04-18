Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ATI Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

ATI ATI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.39%. Currently, ATI has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion.

Buying $100 In ATI: If an investor had bought $100 of ATI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.47 today based on a price of $51.83 for ATI at the time of writing.

ATI's Performance Over Last 5 Years

