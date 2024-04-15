Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning WEX Stock In The Last 15 Years

Loading... Loading...

WEX WEX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 37.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.42%. Currently, WEX has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In WEX: If an investor had bought $1000 of WEX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $456,745.10 today based on a price of $232.94 for WEX at the time of writing.

WEX's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.