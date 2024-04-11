$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $36,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.44%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $36,388.24 today based on a price of $3006.76 for AZO at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

