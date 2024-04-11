$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

Loading... Loading...

Manhattan Associates MANH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.93%. Currently, Manhattan Associates has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion.

Buying $100 In MANH: If an investor had bought $100 of MANH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $417.82 today based on a price of $239.66 for MANH at the time of writing.

Manhattan Associates's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.