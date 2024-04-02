If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,800 Today

Loading... Loading...

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.45%. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCNCA: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCNCA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,789.12 today based on a price of $1598.00 for FCNCA at the time of writing.

First Citizens BancShares's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

