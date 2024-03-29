$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Microchip Technology MCHP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.39%. Currently, Microchip Technology has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion.

Buying $100 In MCHP: If an investor had bought $100 of MCHP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $205.15 today based on a price of $89.59 for MCHP at the time of writing.

Microchip Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.