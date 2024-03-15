If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Onto Innovation ONTO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.5%. Currently, Onto Innovation has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion.

Buying $100 In ONTO: If an investor had bought $100 of ONTO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,237.01 today based on a price of $175.43 for ONTO at the time of writing.

Onto Innovation's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.