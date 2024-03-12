Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marriott Intl Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Marriott Intl MAR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.94%. Currently, Marriott Intl has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In MAR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MAR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,049.46 today based on a price of $251.38 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.