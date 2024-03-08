California Water Servs Gr VP Makes $73K Stock Purchase

Loading... Loading...

A new SEC filing reveals that Ronald Webb, VP at California Water Servs Gr CWT, made a notable insider purchase on March 7,.

What Happened: Webb's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, involves purchasing 1,616 shares of California Water Servs Gr. The total transaction value is $73,317.

California Water Servs Gr's shares are actively trading at $46.57, experiencing a up of 0.71% during Friday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About California Water Servs Gr

California Water Service Group is a U.S. water and utilities holding company based in California. The company engages in the production, treatment, storage, distribution, and sale of water for various uses. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which can be divided between regulated and unregulated businesses. The regulated public utilities subsidiaries operate in California, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii. The unregulated subsidiaries provide water utility services to private companies and municipalities. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its operations in California and, overall, from residential customers.

California Water Servs Gr: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: California Water Servs Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of -23.85% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): California Water Servs Gr's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.53.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.87.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 50.81 , California Water Servs Gr's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 3.32 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.67, California Water Servs Gr demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.