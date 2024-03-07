If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $370 Thousand Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 7, 2024 9:01 AM | 1 min read
NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 34.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.3%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion.

Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $367,122.84 today based on a price of $904.04 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

