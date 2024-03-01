$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $46,000 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 1, 2024 10:31 AM | 1 min read
WEX WEX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 36.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.47%. Currently, WEX has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion.

Buying $100 In WEX: If an investor had bought $100 of WEX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $45,898.96 today based on a price of $219.73 for WEX at the time of writing.

WEX's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

