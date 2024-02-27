If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $13,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Capital One Finl COF has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.69%. Currently, Capital One Finl has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In COF: If an investor had bought $1000 of COF stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,389.22 today based on a price of $134.93 for COF at the time of writing.

Capital One Finl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

