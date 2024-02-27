Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cytokinetics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Cytokinetics CYTK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.88%. Currently, Cytokinetics has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In CYTK: If an investor had bought $1000 of CYTK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,041.62 today based on a price of $79.12 for CYTK at the time of writing.

Cytokinetics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

