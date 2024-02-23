Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Simpson Manufacturing Co Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.74%. Currently, Simpson Manufacturing Co has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion.

Buying $100 In SSD: If an investor had bought $100 of SSD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $560.78 today based on a price of $196.30 for SSD at the time of writing.

Simpson Manufacturing Co's Performance Over Last 10 Years

