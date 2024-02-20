Director Of Penske Automotive Group Sold $239K In Stock

Loading... Loading...

Revealing a significant insider sell on February 20, GREG SMITH, Director at Penske Automotive Group PAG, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that SMITH executed a sale of 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group with a total value of $239,600.

As of Tuesday morning, Penske Automotive Group shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $149.19.

Delving into Penske Automotive Group's Background

Penske Automotive Group operates in about 20 U.S. states and overseas. It has about 150 U.S. light-vehicle stores including in Puerto Rico as well as 189 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second-largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with over 90% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other services, in addition to new and used vehicles, are parts and repair and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 44 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 20 CarShop used-vehicle stores in the U.S. and U.K. The company is based in Michigan and was called United Auto Group before changing its name in 2007.

Penske Automotive Group: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Penske Automotive Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 16.34% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Penske Automotive Group's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 2.84.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.64.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Penske Automotive Group's P/E ratio of 9.63 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.34 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.88, Penske Automotive Group presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

