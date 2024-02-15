5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Loading... Loading...

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Vermilion Energy VET - P/E: 2.44 Vital Energy VTLE - P/E: 1.44 North European Oil NRT - P/E: 2.69 SM Energy SM - P/E: 5.49 Dorian LPG LPG - P/E: 4.8

Vermilion Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.58 in Q2 to $0.26 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.0%, which has decreased by 0.2% from 2.2% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Vital Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $4.35 in Q2 and is now $5.16. Most recently, North European Oil reported earnings per share at $0.0, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.88%, which has decreased by 1.73% from last quarter's yield of 5.61%.

SM Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.73, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.8%, which has increased by 0.32% from 1.48% in the previous quarter.

Dorian LPG's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $2.62, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.85.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.