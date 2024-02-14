If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $17,000 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 14, 2024 11:31 AM | 1 min read
Norfolk Southern NSC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.26%. Currently, Norfolk Southern has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In NSC: If an investor had bought $1000 of NSC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,963.09 today based on a price of $250.00 for NSC at the time of writing.

Norfolk Southern's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

