Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Westlake Stock In The Last 15 Years

Loading... Loading...

Westlake WLK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.11%. Currently, Westlake has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In WLK: If an investor had bought $1000 of WLK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $19,760.00 today based on a price of $139.73 for WLK at the time of writing.

Westlake's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.