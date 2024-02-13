$100 Invested In Hess 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Hess HES has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.82%. Currently, Hess has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion.

Buying $100 In HES: If an investor had bought $100 of HES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $247.06 today based on a price of $143.51 for HES at the time of writing.

Hess's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.